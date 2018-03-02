ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 1, 2018) – A look at the 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series “By the Numbers.”

1 – This will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game to be played at a service academy.



3 – The 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ will be the third NHL regular-season outdoor contest for both the Washington Capitals® (2011 Bridgestone Winter Classic®, 3-1 win at Pittsburgh at Heinz Field; 2015 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, 3-2 win vs. Chicago at Nationals Park) and Toronto Maple Leafs® (2014 Bridgestone Winter Classic®, 3-2 shootout win at Detroit at Michigan Stadium; 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic™, 5-4 overtime win vs. Detroit at Exhibition Stadium).

6 – Games played between the Capitals and Maple Leafs in the First Round of the 2017 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, the first-ever post-season matchup between the two clubs. Washington won the series 4-2, which included five games decided in overtime.

6 – Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium hosted six soccer matches during the 1984 Summer Olympic Games.

7 – Local community rinks around the DC Metro area that will have a “Recycle the Game” gear donation net. Fans are encouraged to donate gently used hockey equipment that will be collected, cleaned, and donated to military families across the U.S. and Canada as a legacy to the 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™.

8 – Number worn by Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, who leads the NHL in goals scored with 39 (39-32-71 in 64 GP) through games played on Feb. 28. Ovechkin is three goals away from 600 in his career heading into Saturday’s game.

9 – This year’s outdoor matchup between the Capitals and Maple Leafs will mark the ninth Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ game dating back to the inaugural NHL Stadium Series™ contests in 2014. The venues that have hosted the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ include Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Soldier Field, Levi’s Stadium, TCF Bank Field, Coors Field and Heinz Field.

17 – Number of ships sunk by Medal of Honor recipient Rear Admiral Eugene Fluckey during World War II. Fluckey was responsible for directing the successful fundraising efforts to build Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in the 1950s.

20.3 – Average age of the top-three scorers on the Maple Leafs: Mitchell Marner, 20, (17-36-53); Auston Matthews, 20, (28-22-50); and William Nylander, 21, (14-35-49).



25 – Sled hockey players that will participate in the NHL Sled Series game featuring USA Warriors vs. Soldier On. The game will include current and veteran military personnel who were wounded while serving their country. The friendly match will be played at Bowie Ice Arena on Friday, March 2, and is part of the League’s ongoing Hockey Is For Everyone efforts, celebrating all people who play and watch hockey.

25 – The 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ will be the 25th NHL regular-season outdoor game, and the third and final such game of the 2017-18 season, which included the 2017 Scotiabank NHL100 Classic™ on Dec. 16 at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa and the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic™ at Citi Field in New York on New Year’s Day.

34.9 – Average temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for all 24 of the NHL’s previous outdoor games.

37 – Average low temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for Annapolis on March 3 according to accuweather.com.

53 – Length, in feet, of the world’s largest mobile rink refrigeration unit, specially built for outdoor games conducted by the NHL.

74 – Number worn by Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, who leads all Capitals defense in scoring and sits third on the team in points (11-39-50 in 64 GP).

79 – Number of points earned by the Washington Capitals through 64 games this season, placing them atop the Metropolitan Division through games played on Feb. 28.

85 – Number of points earned by the Toronto Maple Leafs through 66 games this season, placing them in second in the Atlantic Division through games played on Feb. 28.

143 – Total number of NHL regular-season games played between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. In these games, Washington has earned 160 points (72-55-16) and Toronto has earned 136 points (61-68-14).

243 – Number of ice pans under the rink at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, each measuring 30” x 340” in size.

300 – Ton capacity of refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

350 – Gallons of paint used to make the ice at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium white.

491 – Approximate driving distance, in miles, from Toronto to Annapolis, according to Google Maps.

697 – Total Number of players and head coaches who have participated in the NHL’s 24 regular-season outdoor games to date.

1000 – Gallons of water restored through the purchase of water restoration credits for every goal scored during the regular-season, including the outdoor game, via the League’s Gallons for Goals ™ initiative. League-wide the NHL and its Clubs are celebrating NHL Green month in March. Since 2011, more than 88 million gallons of water have been restored to streams across North America.

1845 – The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, the second oldest of the five United States service academies, officially opened its doors on Oct. 10, 1845.

1940 –Year that the late Dr. John McMullen graduated from the United States Naval Academy. In 1982, Dr. McMullen purchased the NHL’s Colorado Rockies™ and moved the club to New Jersey where he presided over the Devils’ first two Stanley Cup® championships in 1995 and 2000.

1959 – Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium officially opened on Sept. 26, 1959 for a football game, in which Navy defeated William & Mary by a score of 29-2.

3,000 – Gallons of coolant used to freeze the rink at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™.

25,000 – Donation from the NHL and Monumental Sports Foundation that will go to the United Heroes League (UHL), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering military families and children to stay active.

35,760 – Square footage of the aircraft carrier used as décor on the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™.

Listen to Russ talk about the event here:

https://soundcloud.com/russ-cohen/russ-cohen-on-stellick-and-simmer-talking-stadium-series-trade-prospects-and-more



