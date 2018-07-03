2018 Flyers Development Camp Final Notes

Today the prospects played a 3-on-3 tournament. If the score or who scored matters to you. Click off this post.

Forwards

Gavin Hain – 5-11 – 194 – C – His defensive prowess showed. You don’t get to play for the NTDP without learning how to play a 200-foot game. His puck possession was excellent, and his wrist shot is accurate and underrated.

Jay O’Brien – 5-11, 176 – C – He scored a goal with acceleration he can call on. Once he gets close, he’s pretty deadly. His wrist shot high is deadly.

Morgan Frost – 5-11, 181 – C – He had the hardest wrist shot in camp. It used to be excellent and now it’s pro-quality.

Pascal Laberge – 6-1, 174 – C – His creativity and arsenal of shots were on full display in 3-on-3.

Joel Farabee – 6-0, 164 – LW (pictured above) – He showed his creativeness, slippery offense, and great defensive play. He scored a pretty goal off his own rebound. It showed his great reflexes and how fast his hands are.

Maksim Sushko had a great camp. I’ll be posting a feature on him very soon.

