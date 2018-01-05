2018 World Junior Championship Prospect Report

Buffalo – – Axel Jonsson Fjallby is one of the players from Team Sweden who has really shined. It’s not all about the points with him. His speed has been among the fastest players in the tournament and his play on the penalty kill has been nothing short of superb.

When Sweden advanced to the gold medal round by beating Team USA, Jonsson got his second “box” goal of the tournament. That’s a Swedish term for a short-handed goal. He has a real great intuition and knows when to strike.

“I think their power play was very offensive so we got a lot of opportunities. By just winning the puck in the offensive zone we got some really good chances,” Jonsson Fjallby said.

So far this season in the SHL, this talented prospect has eight points in 25 games. At 19, he’s a pretty impressive player. He’s not a star player. He’s the kind of player who can find open ice with his speed and that’s at even strength or with a man down. He has four points in his first seven games in the 2018 World Junior Championship.

“It felt really good to get a goal,” he added. “I feel I still have a lot more to give.”

The Washington Capitals drafted him in the 5th round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. At the time most didn’t think about this pick and how it could be a value pick. Sometimes it takes a tournament like this to shine some light on that. He’s ready to take his game to the next level.

Maxim Sushko Gets a Stick Tap

The Flyers prospect played in a relegation game and lost. However, he had a nice goal in that final game and got a player of the game honor for Team Belarus and he was voted one of their three best players.

In six games the right winger had eight points. At the age of 18 he’s already keeping pace with great players in his peer group. Considering the Flyers got him in the fourth round of last year’s draft, he could be a very nice player down the road.

In Owen Sound he has 16 goals in 28 games. He has ten assists and he’s a plus player. He is very good in his own end at a young age. He doesn’t get the press of other Philly prospects so keep an eye out on him.