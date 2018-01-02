What Can the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Expect in Pyeongchang?

This is a big year in women’s hockey. The United States women’s team is the story in the upcoming Olympics. There will be a lot of discussion about the men’s team and the roster construction but the women’s team is the “team” that has stayed together in hopes of winning that elusive gold medal.

“It’s in the back of our heads. We’re not stupid. We know it’s been 20 years,” said Brianna Decker. “Take it one game at a time. We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. I think the biggest thing is that we’re excited to be back. You’re excited to have that opportunity to win the gold.”

I think the women’s team could get record television ratings if they’re playing for the gold once again.

“I think the only standout is that it’s been 20 years since we won a gold medal so I think that might be an advantage (viewership-wise) to us. The men’s games will be exciting whether it’s the young players or KHLers, whatever, I think it will be interesting for fans to see different talent as well,” she added.

Decker is a winner. She’s won five gold medals and one silver. She’s won an Isobel Cup, a Clarkson Cup and was awarded the league MVP honors. She’s done everything you could possibly in the sport except win an Olympic gold. She’s proud, determined, and driven to get the job done.

“If you look at our games they’re all one goal games. It can go either way. They’ve done it and they have a bunch of girls that have done it on the team,” she noted. “It makes us hungry to get one. We have a lot of veterans who’ve been to two or three Olympics and are ready to get back there and have an opportunity again.”

Jet lag will be an initial issue for the team.

“When we travel you just worry about the time difference. Once you’re in the village you just get settled in and becomes a tournament. You don’t think too much about the surroundings.”

The food is a massive change from what we eat in the United States. Sure they will try and keep it the same but that’s really impossible unless you import the players’ favorites. Food services there will do their best to recreate the pre-game classics like Chicken and Broccoli.

“On game days we made sure we had “our” food and that was important to us. A little unsure of how it’s going to be when we’re over there,” she laughed. “I’m sure they will make it good for us and make it pretty easy.”

If you don’t watch their games. Shame on you. The action will be great and most of us have DVR’s so there’s no excuse.