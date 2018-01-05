YANKEE QUIZ, PART III

Welcome to 2018 and by popular demand, the third in the series of teasing, tantalizing, tough questions about the New York Yankees. Enjoy. And reminder, no peeking. If you get half the answers correct you are an All Star.

31. Who founded “Yankeeland Farm” in Frederick, Maryland after his playing career ended and had a successful career as a breeder?

A Charlie Keller B Tom Tresh C Elston Howard D Bob Kuzava

32. Who was the central figure when the first Old-Timer’s game was staged in a major-league park and the first uniform number retired?

A. Babe Ruth B. Lou Gehrig C Lefty Gomez D. Joe McCarthy

33. Who was the General Manager before Brian Cashman?

A. Bob Watson B. Lou Piniella C. Bob Quinn D. Gene Michael

34. How Many games did Ron Guidry win in his record Cy Young season of 1978?

A. 19 B. 20 C. 23. D. 25

35. Who was nicknamed “Chairman of the Board”?

A. Whitey Ford B. Reggie Jackson C. Yogi Berra D. Frank Howard

36. Who was the last Yankee and major leaguer to wear Number 42?

A. Billy Martin B. Mariano Rivera C. Carlos Beltran D. Johnny Blanchard

37. Who wore #51 for sixteen Yankees seasons, from 1991-2006?

A. Paul O’Neill B. Hideo Matsui C. Bernie Williams D. Jorge Posada

38. Who replaced Joe Torre as Yankee manager in 2008?

39. Who was called “Donnie Baseball”?

40. Who made the first error in the “House That Ruth Built?” And Bonus who made first error in new Yankee Stadium?

A. Lou Gehrig B. Babe Ruth C. Tony Lazzeri D. Wally Pipp

41. What pitcher did Bucky Dent hit the go-ahead home run off at Fenway Park in the 1978 tie breaker game?

A. Mike Torrez B. Dennis Eckersley C. Bill Lee D. Bob Stanley

42. Mickey Mantle hits his final home run, off a Red Sox Pitcher. Who was he?

A. Ray Culp B. Jim Lonborg C. Jose Santiago D. Sparky Lyle

43. Who has put in more consecutive years as the everyday play-by-play announcer than anyone else in Yankees history?

A. Red Barber B. Mel Allen C. John Sterling D. Curt Gowdy

44. What was the smallest single game Yankee Stadium crowd?

A. 1,000 B. 413 C. 5400 D. 8810

45. Who asked: “Where is Reggie Jackson? We need Mr. October or a Mr. September. Winfield is Mr. May.”

46. How many times did George Steinbrenner change manager during his first twenty-three seasons?

A. 10 B 15 C18. D. 20

47. Who made up the “Core Four”?

48. Who said “Yankee Stadium was a mistake, not mine, but the Giants.”

A. Yogi Berra B. Harry Frazee C. Jake Rupert D. Babe Ruth

49. Very tough one: What is the significance of 3,465 to the Yankees?

50. When did the Yankees play at Shea Stadium when Yankee Stadium was being refurbished?



ANSWERS

31. A Charlie Keller

32. B. Lou Gehrig

33. A. Bob Watson

34. C. 25-3

35. A. Whitey Ford

36. B. Mariano Rivera

37. C. Bernie Williams

38. Joe Girardi

39. Don Mattingly

40. B. Babe Ruth *Bonus: Tony Graffanino, throw to first base, fifth inning

41. A. Mike Torrez

42. B. Jim Lonborg

43. C. John Sterling

44. B. 413

45. George Steinbrenner

46. D. Twenty times,

47. Derek Jeter, Jose Posada, Andy Petite, Mariano Rivera

48. C. Jake Ruppert

49. Derek Jeter’s final hit total. Only five players in the history of baseball recorded more: Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial and Tris Speaker.

50. 1974 and 1975

Some of the material in this article was excerpted from Frommer's The Ultimate Yankee Book

One of the most prolific and respected sports journalists and oral historians in the United States, author of the autobiographies of legends Nolan Ryan, Tony Dorsett, and Red Holzman, Dr. Harvey

Frommer is an expert on the New York Yankees and has arguably written more books, articles and reviews on the New York Yankees than anyone. In 2010, he was honored by the City of New York to serve as historical consultant for the re-imagined old Yankee Stadium site, Heritage Field

A professor for more than two decades in the MALS program at Dartmouth College, Frommer was dubbed “Dartmouth’s Mr. Baseball” by their alumni magazine. He’s also the founder of www.HarveyFrommerSports.com.