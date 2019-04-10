2019 NHL Draft My Top 31 Version 1.0

I’m currently working on my first list. This is where I’m at so far. These are rankings. This is not a mock draft. This list will change between now and June. Will the Canucks get the first overall pick and get Jack Hughes (left)? They aleady have his brother Quinn. TIme will tell.

Jack Hughes – C – 5-10, 179 – NTDP Kaapo Kakko – RW – 6-2, 190 (may play center at the U18s) – TPS Alex Turcotte – C – 5-11 -185 – NTDP Vasily Podkolzin – 6-1, 190 – RW – KHL Bowen Byram – 6-1, 192 – D – WHL Cole Caufield – 5-7, 165 – NTDP Kirby Dach – 6-4, 198 – C – WHL Victor Soderstrom – 5-11, 176 – D – SHL Moritz Seider – 6-4, 198 – D – DEL Dylan Cozens – 6-3, 185 – C – WHL Trevor Zegras – 6-0, 168 – C – NTDP Peyton Krebs – 5-11, 181 – LW – WHL