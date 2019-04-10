2019 NHL Draft My Top 31 Version 1.0

I’m currently working on my first list. This is where I’m at so far. These are rankings. This is not a mock draft. This list will change between now and June. Will the Canucks get the first overall pick and get Jack Hughes (left)? They aleady have his brother Quinn. TIme will tell.
- Jack Hughes – C – 5-10, 179 – NTDP
- Kaapo Kakko – RW – 6-2, 190 (may play center at the U18s) – TPS
- Alex Turcotte – C – 5-11 -185 – NTDP
- Vasily Podkolzin – 6-1, 190 – RW – KHL
- Bowen Byram – 6-1, 192 – D – WHL
- Cole Caufield – 5-7, 165 – NTDP
- Kirby Dach – 6-4, 198 – C – WHL
- Victor Soderstrom – 5-11, 176 – D – SHL
- Moritz Seider – 6-4, 198 – D – DEL
- Dylan Cozens – 6-3, 185 – C – WHL
- Trevor Zegras – 6-0, 168 – C – NTDP
- Peyton Krebs – 5-11, 181 – LW – WHL