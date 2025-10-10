Aaron Glenn’s Jets Don’t Show Much of Anything 

I talked about the Jets possibly going 0-5 to friends of mine. I went to the opener, and that was the most “real” offense they showed all season long. I refuse to count the garbage time stats. This franchise is slipping backwards.

The Jets are what they are. The Jets are the 20th ranked offense. The running game has had good moments. A lot more good moments than quarterback Justin Fields. That experiment should be over. He holds the ball way too long, Fields is ranked 22nd in QBR, three spots higher than Aaron Rodgers. But he’s winning on a better team. So far, let’s see where that goes down the road. Just for fun, those eight yards a pass Glenn said Fields would get? Nope, he’s at 7.1 currently. I think Tyrod Taylor would be better. He gets rid of the ball faster and that would help in these games, especially when the games are close.

The Jets’ defense is a failure. They are ranked 29th in scoring. In the end, that’s what matters. The pass rush hasn’t been close to good enough, and the tackling is still horrid. Glenn hasn’t been able to transform this group. The Jets don’t have a single defensive takeaway. That’s coaching. They coach these guys on how to strip the ball. Clearly, it’s not working.

Glenn saying they will stay the course will anger the fan base. Good luck selling tickets in November and December. He can play this stubborn game in hopes of seeing 2-3 wins this season, but the Jets’ problems are bigger than that. They seem to have more holes than they started with.

Glenn wasn’t handed the greatest team on paper. I’ve written about their poorly put together receiver group, and I just talked about quarterback again, and will probably be doing that until they can finally get a franchise quarterback. The quarterback issue won’t be solved in free agency, and they currently don’t have anyone in the organization who can hope to transform this team into winners.

Quinnen Williams is about showing results instead of talking about the process. He’s right. That’s the only thing that’s going to work now. There isn’t an analyst on earth who looks at the Jets in a favorable light. Nobody.

The Jets are currently in London. Those fans who are local, not the ones who travel to see it, have no real beef with the team. They are happy to see an NFL game. The rest of us are growing more bewildered by the week.