Melvin Novotny is Developing Nicely 

Melvin Novotny plays for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL. He’s a versatile forward with some jam. He’s currently playing at a point-per-game pace with his team, and the four goals in six games jump out. He made the jump from J20 and pointed out the differences in the leagues.

“I feel like it’s way more physical. It’s way faster, obviously, the smaller rink affects it. So, I feel like the game is more north to south, and I feel like the game is way more towards the net.”

His line has generated a lot of offense and Novotny is happy with that.

“I feel like my line was starting to generate more and more chances the more we played together,” Novotny stated. “I think that’s what let us play well.”

At the USHL Fall Classic, he played at center and I was impressed. To me, this just adds to his value to the team.

“A center has much more responsibility all over the ice,” Novotny noted. “You got to be aware of the defensive side much more, and you’re supposed to always be third guy home helping out the D-men.”

Novotny’s play has been important to the team without Tynan Lawrence who is out with an injury.

“He feels like a great leader as soon as he steps into the locker room,” said Novotny. “He seems like a guy that people listen to, and he will be a great captain for us. Obviously, injured now, I’ve only seen him once skating, so, but from what I can see from that skate, he looked like a great skater and he’ll be a great leader on our team, and he will for sure like help us out, both offensively and defensively. So, I’m glad to have him.”

Chicago Blackhawks future star, Anton Frondell had an impact on him as a teammate.

“He’s a superstar,” Novotny said without hesitation. “A nice guy, so I enjoyed it a lot. He’s such a humble kid, and he works hard off the ice, and he was a leader of our group, so everyone kind of looks up to him, and it was awesome to see him practice and to see him in games.”

He wants to win a Clark Cup. That’s his focus. Then he will go to UMass. That school has had an interest in him for quite some time.

“I’ve been talking to them for like two years now. I’ve had great Zoom talks with Greg Carvel and my agent.”

The Sabres made a smart selection and let’s see how he continues to develop.