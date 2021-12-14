Adidas Glasses Changed My Perspective

The 2022 Sport Eyewear Collection from Adidas is an eye-opener. I tried out a pair of SP0043, and they’re great. Right off the bat, I can honestly say they’re the most comfortable sunglasses I’ve ever worn. They are light, cushioned, and they don’t fog up in the cold, at least in my car when I first get in there as others have. I love the adjustable nose pads. I’ve never had a pair with that capability.

The KOLOR UP lenses really reduce glare. (There is a way to insert prescription lenses in by clipping them in). I’ve tested them on sunny days and gloomy days, I feel sunglasses help cut through that too, especially when I’m driving. These glasses are amazing to wear while I’m driving. My eyes never got tired, and the glasses were very light on my face.

The case is a big, hard case and there is a large cloth included to clean them. I found it was easy to clean off smudges. There is a special coating on the mirrored glasses that works!

If you are looking for a holiday gift, these are the ones you should look at. There are a lot of different colors and styles to choose from, and these glasses are light but very durable. I can sometimes be hard on my glasses.

Product notes: