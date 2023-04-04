Adidas Original Sunglasses Pass The Test

I was excited to get a pair of Adidas Original sunglasses to review. I’ve used them when working out, and they didn’t fog up. I’ve used them at sunrise and sunset and they cut through the glare. These glasses are very light, but not cheap feeling, they look good and they are comfortable for long drives or just wearing them around town. Here is more information on them:

The lenses, metal plaque, and enamel accents outlining the temple tips come together in a stylish color block effect. The flexible temple tips, made of TR90 material, guarantee a comfortable and customized fit, and a metal plaque featuring the laser-cut brand logo signs off the temples.

Available in a range of styles. Below (left to right):

Matte Blue Frame / Blue Mirror Lens (Style 91X)

Crystal Frame / Blue Mirror Lens (Style 26X )

Matte Black Frame / Smoke Lens (Style 02A)

Grey Frame / Brown Mirror Lens (Style 20G)

​

MSRP: $125 – The adidas Originals OR0067 is available at eyeons.com

These glasses are perfect for the spring and summer sunshine again. They have a classic style and they are durable. I have been known to break a few pairs and these are going to stand the test of time for sure.