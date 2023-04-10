Nick Seeler is the Flyers’ 2023 Masterton Nominee

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, Nick Seeler, is the Philadelphia Chapter’s nominee for the 2023 Masterton Trophy. The journeyman defenseman had played for the Minnesota Wild, who drafted him in 2011, and the Blackhawks but that didn’t last. In 2020-21, the Blackhawks had him listed as a depth defenseman until the two sides mutually agreed to terminate his contract. He never played a game that season. Then the Flyers signed him in 2021-22 when he became a regular.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy,” said Seeler. “Thank you to those who voted for me and to the entire Flyers organization for making these past two years feel like home. And of course, thank you to my family and close friends for always supporting me throughout my hockey journey. Go Flyers!”

Congrats to Nick!

Here was the rest of the voting:

Nick Seeler (37 points) edged Joel Farabee (33) as the Flyers’ Masterton nominee.