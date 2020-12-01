Alex Carpenter Named WHL Women’s MVP

KRS Vanke Rays’ American international forward Alex Carpenter was voted the MVP for the Women’s Hockey League’s 2019/2020 season. Carpenter dominated scoring in the regular season, plundering 53 (21+32) points in 27 games before adding 7 (3+4) in five playoff outings as the Rays won the cup at the first time of asking. The 26-year-old, whose honors also include five World Championship golds and an Olympic silver medal was awarded the prize after topping a poll of WHL coaches. (photo courtesy of photo.khl.ru)

