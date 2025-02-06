Artificial Turf vs. Grass

BetMGM’s new analysis shows turf fields see a slightly higher rate of injuries, with an average of 5.52 injuries per game compared to 5.04 on grass fields.

Other highlights from the study? When it comes to divisional breakdowns, injury rates vary slightly:

AFC averages 5.25 injuries per game, and the NFC averages 5.34 injuries per home game.

The AFC South teams have the most injuries per home game, while the AFC West has the fewest.

Check out the full breakdown here.

*Note – An NFL injury is any physical complaint a player experiences during a football game or practice. This includes injuries that don’t require medical attention or time off from football.