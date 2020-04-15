KHL News: Slepyshev Turned Down Edmonton Return and More Transfer News

CSKA forward Anton Slepyshev turned down the chance to return to the Edmonton Oilers and decided to stay with the Army Men. The 25-year-old spent three years with the Oilers, making 114 NHL appearances in total and was reportedly invited back to Canada after two successful seasons in KHL. However, the promise of a big role on the team he helped to Gagarin Cup glory last year was the more attractive offer. This season he ranked third in scoring for CSKA, behind Kirill Kaprizov and Linden Vey; next time he could have an even more significant part to play with several of his current colleagues weighing up their futures.

