Chris Chelios, Brian Leetch Named Head Coaches For 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Hockey Hall of Famers Chris Chelios and Brian Leetch will serve as head coaches for the sixth annual CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game on Sept. 21 in Buffalo, New York, it was announced today by USA Hockey.
The event, which will feature 42 of the top American-born prospects eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft, will be staged at KeyBank Center, home of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and site of the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.
“It is only fitting that a game aimed to showcase the future of American hockey be coached by two of the greatest American players to ever play,” said Jim Johansson, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “As we’ve already seen with former Prospects Game players, many of the players in the game will go on to star in the NHL, and fans are also likely to see some players that will be back in Buffalo in December to represent our country in the World Junior Championship.”
Combined, Chelios and Leetch, have represented the United States internationally on 17 occasions, including five Olympic Winter Games, two World Cups of Hockey, three Canada Cups, two International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championships and five IIHF World Junior Championships. In total, the two defensemen skated together internationally five times, helping Team USA claim the inaugural 1996 World Cup of Hockey, where Leetch served as captain, and a silver medal at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, where Chelios was captain.
NOTES: To date, 127 alumni of the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game have been drafted in the NHL, highlighted by 30 first-round selections. Standouts Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres), Noah Hanifin (Carolina Hurricanes), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) are among the current NHL stars that have played in the game previously while last year’s most valuable player, Casey Mittelstadt, was the first American chosen in the 2017 NHL Draft when the Buffalo Sabres selected him eighth overall … USA Hockey will unveil the CCM-designed uniforms for the game in September. The players, chosen by USA Hockey in conjunction with NHL Central Scouting, will be announced in the coming weeks … Previous host sites for the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game include Buffalo (2012, 2014, 2015), Pittsburgh (2013) and Philadelphia (2016) … For more information the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, click here.