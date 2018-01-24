CJHL Top Prospect Game Showed Off Future College Talent

Mississauga – Here are some notes from the game last night. There were some good players. I picked out a few at random.

Jack McBain – Boston College – 6-3, 197 – C – He’s a shark on face-offs. He backchecks well and wins puck battles. He has a lot of two-way talent.

Finn Evans – Princeton – 6-3, 185 – RW – He’s a good puck possession player. He shields the puck well and can get to the net as a result.

Mason Snell – Penn State – 6-0, 191 – D – His dad played in the NHL, Chris Snell. He has a good first pass. He’s physical and he’s a very fluid backwards skater.

Josh Prokop – Ohio State – 5-10, 170 – C – He hustles to find the open space on the ice and he has a wicked wrist shot.

Austin Wong – Harvard – 5-11, 189 – C – He’s a piece of work. He’s greasy and he has a temper. He took a number in Snell and paid him back later in the game. He knows how to get into the offensive flow of the game.

Sean Comrie – Denver – 5-11, 165 – D – He’s an accurate passer. He has a good point shot and he keeps his head up while bringing the puck up the ice.

