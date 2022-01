The NFL has announced tonight the schedule of sites, dates, and times for the Divisional Playoffs on January 22-23.

Saturday, January 22

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 23

NFC: 3:00 PM (ET) Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 6:30 PM (ET) Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS, Paramount+)