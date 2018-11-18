ECAC Player Notes

Here are some player notes from players who don’t get a lot of press.

Princeton

Christian O’Neill– 5-11, 175 – LW – Freshman –He’s strong around the net. On the second line. He moves the puck up quickly into the offensive zone up the wall. He has good communication with his teammates in the d-zone. Skates with a purpose. Good wrist shot. Had a nice open-ice hit. He has two points in his first six games. Flyers scouted the game he’s a former teammate of Jay O’Brien.

Jackson Cressey – 6-0, 180 – C – Junior – He has been largely overlooked. Last season he had 38 points in 36 games with little fanfare. He has stepped it up this year. He is winning face-offs. He looks good with his puck movement and shot on the power play. He batted a puck out of the air that almost went in showing improved eye-hand coordination. He scored a goal down low that I’d like to see more of. This season in his first six games he has one goal and five assists.

Union

Vas Kolias – 5-10, 165 – D – Junior – He has a good first pass. He is very good on the penalty kill. He was playing second pairing left side. He’s fast to loose pucks and an accurate passer. Will go to the net to add offense. He has seven points in his first 11 games.

Sam Morton – 5-11, 165 – C – Freshman – He played on the second line. He was good in 4-on-4 play. He has good face-off technique. He always seems to have the puck on his stick. He makes passes from all angles. He has five points in his first 11 games.

That’s all for now.