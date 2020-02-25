Elias Cohen May Have a Path to Getting Drafted in Montreal

Elias Cohen plays for the Erie Otters. He’s a versatile player who’s in his draft year and hoping to hear his name in Montreal this coming June. Still 17, he will turn 18 after the draft, he’s a player who’s progressing and many haven’t heard of him but that could change down the road.

Of his five goals, one of them opened the game just 27 seconds in. He’s not piling up points this season, so far, he has 17 in 51 games, but he’s proven to be a team player willing to get his ice time where he can find it.

“I try and use my speed and skill to my advantage,” said Cohen. “I’ll help the team in whatever way they need me to help them out. I can create energy when I play on the fourth line. I’ll do that too.”

In the game I saw him against the Windsor Spitfires, he was playing fourth-line center.

“I’ve been moving around a lot and I’ve been trying to adjust to this level this year and trying to have a great year,” he added. “I think my adjustment has been good. I think the speed and strength at this level is incredible. I feel like I’m getting better every day.”

Sometimes learning how to play defense is hard for players. It comes naturally for him and that’s why even at a young age, he knows how to “D” up and that always scores points with coaches.

He’s from the greater Toronto area and that’s where his hockey career started.

“I played midget in the Mississauga area.”

Toronto is also known for a large Jewish community. Since we have the same last name, I was curious about his heritage. When I asked if he was Jewish, he quickly replied, “Yes, I am.” And then a few players started laughing. In a very positive team ribbing kind of way.

Then he had a message for his Jewish fans.

“There are a couple of Jewish players on this team. I want to send out a belated ‘Happy Hanukkah too.’”

He has a good sense of humor. He knows what it takes to play at this level and possibly beyond.

He has decent speed and a gift of being able to make good passes under pressure. All it takes is one team to call out his name and that’s what he’s ultimately hoping for.

“I’m just trying to give 100% every day and see what happens. If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Cohen stated. “I just have to work hard every day and continue to get better.”

He hasn’t rested on his laurels. He has goals and knows what he has to work on.

“Definitely my overall strength. I’m trying to get stronger every day to compete at this level and be a better player,” said Cohen.

At 5-11, 152 pounds, putting on some muscle would be good for him. If he gets invited to the combine, he may be able to show scouts a bit more about his off-ice training. If not, he’ll have to hope the work he puts in this season attracts some notice.