Exclusive Interview with Titan Games Philadelphia Competitor, Melody Schofield

Inspired by executive producer and host Dwayne Johnson’s desire to motivate global audiences to reach their potential for greatness, this unparalleled new athletic competition gives men and women across the country the opportunity to step inside the electrifying Titan arena and achieve the impossible. Competitors will push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges. “The Titan Games” will not only test the competitors’ physical strength but also their mental and emotional fortitude. In this uplifting series, hard work and determination will be rewarded and a new breed of heroes will emerge. Titans aren’t born, they’re made.