Five Junior Hockey Players to Watch

Having covered the Top Prospects Game and now a Sudbury Wolves vs. London Knights game, here are some notes. It was cool to see Patrick Kane get his number retired for the Knights. I did go to see him live in his season there.



1) Chase Stillman – 2021 Draft – Sudbury – RW – He is the son of Cory and he plays with a lot of moxie. He has 11 goals and 20 points in 37 games this season. He had some nice scoring chances. There’s a lot to like here.

2) Landon McCallum – 2022 Draft – Sudbury – C – I was told he could be the next Brad Marchand type of player. He skates well, works hard in the corners, has a lot of passing skill, wait until he gets his feet under him. There’s something there for sure.

3) Matvey Guskov – Minnesota Wild fifth-rounder in 2019 – London – C – He had 8 goals and 19 points going into the game I saw. He had a two-goal game. His grandparents were in attendance for the first time. They flew in from Russia. That warms your heart. He scored on a wrist shot and a turnaround shot in traffic. He has some skills as they say.

4) Connor Zary – 2020 Draft – Kamloops – C – He drives play. He makes players better around him. He may be better than where I have him ranked! http://www.sportsology.com/2020-nhl-draft-my-top-31-version-1-0/

5) Brandon Schneider – 2020 Draft – Brandon – D – He could be a riser for me. He’s just over 6-2, and 202 pounds. He moves well. He has an accurate wrist shot and is someone to keep an eye on as the season rolls on.

It was great to see Alexis Lafreniere. He’s a special player. I’ll file another report soon!