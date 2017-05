I broke down what happened in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Stellick and Simmer.

Listen:

https://audioboom.com/posts/5968485-russ-cohen-on-stellick-and-simmer-talking-stanley-cup-nhlcombine-and-philadelphiaeagles

We even talked about a former Eagles player. Find out who. We also talked about what teams might be looking for at the NHL Combine.