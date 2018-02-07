Harri Sateri is on Fire

I got an exclusive with the goalie back in 2008 before the draft. He was drafted by the San Jose Sharks and then he went on a sojourn that eventually saw him making his NHL debut in Florida. He’s started six games and has appeared in eight. He’s now won four in a row. Here’s how the Q & A looked in 2008:

Harri Sateri was the #1 ranked European goalie in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft and we had a chance to find out more about this talented netminder. He had a .922 save percentage this season in the Finnish Elite League.

Q: What style of goalie are you?

A: I’m a butterfly-style goalie.

Q: How old were you when you got a goalie coach?

A: I was about ten years old when I got a goalie coach.

Q: Is your strength going post-to-post — or what would you say it is?

A: I think my strength is moving.

This was a quick interview. Back then I had no video of the prospect so any information was helpful.