Jason Zucker Could Be a Winter Classic Surprise

Boston – – Jason Zucker used to be a good goal scorer. Since joining the Penguins, and before that, that part of his game has slowed down. He had a two-goal game recently but I got a vibe from him today. I’ve covered him his entire career. Right now the Penguins forward is super calm and could be waiting in the weeds to have a solid showing in the 2023 Winter Classic. 

It’s just a hunch but, I wouldn’t be surprised if he pots a goal. Zucker had no issues with the ice. The Penguins skated at 4:30 PM.

“I thought it was great. They did a nice job,” Zucker stated. 

It was windy tonight but Zucker wasn’t bothered by it.

“It’s all part of it. Once you’re in the game I don’t think it will affect us,” said Zucker.

Zucker appreciated just being at Fenway Park.

“It’s awesome to enjoy this with the family and have my kids here. Now we have to get ready for the game tomorrow,” Zucker added.

Zucker talked about seeing a baseball game at Fenway now. He had never been here and really loves it. 

