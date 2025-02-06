Cole McKinney’s Draft Stock Should be Rising  

Cole McKinney is getting ready to play in the All-American Game. He’s a fast, talented center and after this game, I suspect that many others will look at him differently.

I feel like this prospect’s game has gotten better and better. Does that mean more teams will move him up on their draft boards. Perhaps. This is the path for that to happen.

“I feel like I’ve been in a nice little groove recently,” said McKinney. “I’m looking to keep that going.”

The NTDP forward just plays his game and doesn’t worry about where he’s ranked heading up to the 2025 NHL Draft.

“I’m not focused on that stuff. I try not to look at that. My end goal is to win a gold medal at Worlds this year. That’s where my head is at.”

Watching Team USA win gold at the World Juniors in Ottawa has had an impact on this year’s squad.

“It’s really cool. Those guys went through what we are going through now,” McKinney stated. “Seeing them have that success is motivating for us too and it definitely pushes us more. “

I’ve seen the change in his game since the USHL Fall Classic.

“I feel like I have a lot more confidence in myself. That’s a big thing,” McKinney admitted. “I feel l like that’s picked up and a big contributor to my recent success.”

McKinney has improved his game on the power play and it’s about his positioning on it.

“I don’t mind playing anywhere on the power play,” McKinney added. “Net front is fine. I’ve gotten a couple of goals with that. As long as the puck is going into the net it doesn’t really matter to me.”

I see the 6’1″ prospect as a center and he agrees with that.

“I can play any position but preferably center,” McKinney admitted. “I like to use my speed up the middle.”

Let’s see how he does the rest of the season.