Jets Fans Will Be Thankful When the Season is Over 

I’ve been a Jets fan since the Joe Namath days. I’m loyal but I’m not blind. I can see the way the Jets go about their business and see there is a big problem. It’s obvious and the next time the team does something different it will be the first time regarding hiring a brand-new staff all over again.

Woody Johnson is acting blameless, and he’s not. They bring in Aaron Rodgers, bend over backward for him and when he starts failing, the franchise is in disarray. This was always an option, and Joe Douglas deserves half the blame as well.

Rodgers had good intentions, but the Jets should never have traded for all of his “buddies”. I was always against this because there was always going to be a bad exit when it went bad. I was hopeful for a few weeks but after I saw what happened in Pittsburgh I realized, it was over and now the rest of the season was going to be a farce.

The Jets need to bring in outsiders. With no knowledge of the organization. With no connections at all. That’s not what they’re doing here. Johnson should lead his own search with a management expert, possibly someone with no NFL ties. The search would be different. The team is a fortune 500 company. When you hire a GM, that’s a big hire and experience is important. Don’t call Peyton Manning. Don’t do any of that. Douglas was a failure, and his former boss took him to the cleaners in the Haason Reddick deal. How many times do you need to get burned before you try something different?

The Jets don’t have enough successful players from previous drafts. That means they need to upgrade their scouting staff too. They actually need an organizational philosophy, this year, that was make Rodgers happy and “hope” for the best and hope isn’t a plan.

Apathy has set in. The fan base is mad. Everybody concerned needs to see growth. Somewhere. You’re not going to see it on the field so let’s see it off the field.

The Jets can’t go into this draft, looking for a quarterback, with the same staff who have failed time and time again. The only longtime scouts should be there after the new general manager decide they are worth it. This is where the owner needs to stay out and just go on vacation and return when they hire someone.

I’ve been here before, but this time it’s different. This is the worst shape they’ve been in since I’ve been an adult. A least if they were 1-16 last year, there wouldn’t have been any expectations. Then this would all be a bit easier to swallow.