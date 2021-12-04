Leaf Trading Cards and WAX Team Up For Ultimate Draft Football NFTs

WAX Blockchain Welcomes Football Superstars

(Los Angeles, CA) – December XX, 2021 – Today The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) announced a partnership with Leaf Trading Cards to support the release of their Ultimate Draft Football NFT collection. Leaf Trading Cards, founded by CEO Brian Gray, has taken the sports trading card industry over the last decade. This partnership marks Leaf’s first foray into the digital collectible space.

The Ultimate Draft Football NFT collection will be available on the WAX blockchain starting December 2nd at 1 pm. Collectors will be able to crack open their Standard Packs at 4 pm EST and see what action-packed rarities they’ve scored. Each pack contains 25 pre-minted NFTs retailing for $40 each. There are a total of 3,132 Standard Packs available and of the 3,448 unique virtual cards in the entire collection, there are 11 “Superstar” rarities among them which include:

Silver

Gold

Navy

Platinum Spectrum

Emerald Spectrum

Silver Spectrum

Gold Spectrum

Red

Purple

Fire

Ice

“We love that we’re bringing our trading cards to the NFT space with WAX,” said Brian Gray. “It’s our hope to reach out to fans and offer them something truly unique that offers the fun of collecting and opening a pack of cards, but in an all-new way.”

The Ultimate Draft Football NFT collection offers NFT enthusiasts and fans of Leaf Trading Cards a new stage to own and trade collectibles featuring some of the best known football players on the WAX certified carbon-neutral blockchain marketplace.

“We at WAX are fans of the business that Brian created to cater to sports collectors, and are excited to add another great company to the WAX blockchain,” offered William Quigley, co-founder of WAX. “We know that this collection will excite fans of Leaf Trading Cards, and that they will come back for more.”

Ahead of its official release, a day prior to the official launch on December 1st, at 1 pm EST, fans can receive a free Leaf promo pack as a “thank you” for taking part in this release. To learn more about the Leaf Ultimate Draft Football NFT collection by heading over to wallet.wax.io to set up a WAX Cloud Wallet. You can find the collection at https://wdny.io/leaf-cards-s1. More details about the collection will be made available on the official WAX Discord, WAX Twitter, and WAX website.

About WAX

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain, as measured by a number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX’s mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network — in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectibles including Mattel, Hasbro, Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectibles), Funko Digital POP!, Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” World Series of Poker and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. WAX is also the leading play-to-earn games and entertainment NFT network in the metaverse and is home to many of the leading blockchain games including Alien Worlds, Splinterlands, Farmers World, and Farming Tales. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.

About Leaf Trading Cards

Leaf Candy Company began producing cards back in 1948 with baseball, football, and boxing. Since its humble beginning and through periods of varying ownership control, the Leaf brand has been synonymous with ultra high-end premium cards, including the historic 1990 Leaf baseball card set. Under current ownership since 2010, the Leaf mission is to provide an incredible trading card experience by delivering exceptional value.

