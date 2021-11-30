The Beatles Get Back Ep1 Review

There won’t be many spoilers here. This “documentary” is for a moment in time, not very all-encompassing for their career. As a child of the 60s, after a while I was inundated with Beatles, albums, cartoons, I had a poster on my wall that my dad printed at his shop, so I knew a lot about the band. I like them, I don’t love them, but I respect them.

The first thing that stood out to me was what I had originally thought as a young man. John Lennon and Paul McCartney ran that band. George Harrison had very good musical suggestions and made good changes, but without these two, there was no band. Ringo didn’t offer much, but his steady beat and a good sense of humor.

The Apple Records part of this was interesting with George Harrison talking about music publishing and how sheet music that was sold to musicians here in the U.S. was never exact, and we all knew that. But it was nice to hear they knew; however, they had no interest in fixing it either.

It’s very watchable, and I’m thankful they turned down sandwiches. I didn’t need to see the Beatles eating sandwiches. Now, you will see the Beatles smoking. They did a lot of that.

Superfans will love every second. Others will find some interest in it.