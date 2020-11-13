Mets Baseball is Going To Be Fun This Year

When was the last time the Mets had an owner that would routinely chat with his fanbase? Never? The dark cloud of the Wilpon era is lifting because Steven Cohen is the opposite personality. He’s talking to his potential customers on Twitter.

One day bring back Old-Timers’ Day was a topic, and he addressed that in his press conference.

“If we have fans, having an Old-Timers’ Day would be fun. I don’t know why we wouldn’t do that. It appears the Tom Seaver statue will be ready. We should have festivities around that. The fans are knowledgeable, and they know what they’re talking about. I have to listen, and I want to listen,” Cohen stated.

Recently, Cohen was getting applications for “First Pitch” wannabees, and I threw my hat into the ring as well. He’s having fun with this. This is “his’ team in his heart and with his wallet.

“I’m very measured and calm about things. Impulsive decisions don’t work. I want to have a system of checks and balances. I may have a thought, and they can shoot it down. I’m the new guy at the table, and I have a lot to learn. I have a day job too,” Cohen added.

Spending money is something this fanbase hasn’t seen in quite a few years except for a few instances, and Cohen is raising those expectations.

“I won’t talk about a budget today. This is a major market team and should have a budget commensurate with that.”

Marcus Stroman said he would accept the Mets qualifying offer on Twitter, and Cohen tweeted back welcoming him back and mentioning he’d call him in a few days. This may slow down at some point, but this is one of the best winters the Mets have had in a long time. Why? Because there is an element of fun that is snow surrounding this team.

No owner is perfect. And right now, fans aren’t looking at anything but the here and now. I can’t blame them for that. The fact that he wants to extend the homegrown players bodes well for outfielder, Michael Conforto, and starter Noah Syndergaard. Who just showed a video of himself, shirtless, throwing the baseball.

Cue up the “Meet the Mets” song. Play it all winter long. It could help elevate your mood. It can’t hurt, that’s for sure!