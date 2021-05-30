MyBookie Head Oddsmaker Provides Top 3 IndyCar Betting

Predictions for the 2021 Indy 500

Auto Racing Betting News

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 is almost upon us, with this race always the one that highlights the IndyCar schedule. As always, the Indy 500 is a difficult race to handicap when you consider the level of talent taking to the track this weekend. Sure, there are some definite favorites, but this is a race that has delivered more than its share of surprise winners.

MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss make some predictions for potential top 3 finishers in the Indianapolis 500

Visit MyBookie.ag for full IndyCar odds.

Indianapolis 500 Top 3 Predictions – IndyCar Betting

We need to get the conversation started by talking about Scott Dixon. This is arguably the best driver in IndyCar right now, and potentially the best over the last decade or so. With new young talent arriving on the scene every season, Dixon always seems to find a way to stay ahead of the pack, winning championships at an amazing rate. If you look at the IndyCar driver standings now, albeit still early in the season, you will see that Dixon is once again on top. Dixon has won here before and comes into the race knowing that he will be in the pole position to start. In each of the last 4 years, the winner has come from the top 4 positions, so that certainly helps his cause.

With Dixon likely to be in as the favorite, you have to dig a little deeper to find a bit of value in the race. I have a couple of drivers who might well fit that bill. How about the idea of seeing some history made this weekend? That would certainly be cool, and it could happen if Rinus VeeKay can win and become the youngest driver to ever take the checkered flag in Indy 500 history. He blazed around the track in qualifying and will start from the #3 slot, which just so happens where 2 of the last 3 winners started. If you were to force me to make a pick and put my money on the line, I would take a shot with VeeKay.

Now, while a lot of people are probably looking at the young guns dominating in this race, I have a feeling that one of the older, more experienced, drivers might be better equipped to take the Indy 500. If that is indeed the case, then you have to have Takuma Sato in the conversation. Over the course of the last 4 years, Sato has 2 wins and a 3rd place finish, which tells you that he is very suited to racing at this track. While he has not made a great start to the season, his pedigree in the Indy 500 might well be enough to sway some people into dropping a few bucks on him to win yet again.

Photo courtesy of Anderson PR.