Ty Gallagher Has a Great Sports Background

Ty Gallagher is a defenseman who plays for the NTDP and is expected to be selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. He’s known for his offensive game. He set a record for NTDP defenseman with 24 career goals. That’s from 2019-2021. That’s more than Will Butcher and Justin Faulk.

“Growing up in Michigan you always hear about the NTDP. All the names. You hear about how great it is. The NHL Draft picks and all the players who play college hockey,” Gallagher said. “The record was a cool thing for me. It was awesome for me and for the program.”

Gallagher skates very well and he has a knack to know when or not to pinch, and when he does, he’s usually looking to try and score a goal. His first pass is very good as well.

“it’s a combination of a lot of things. It’s the work I put in every day on my shot. At practice and in the shooting room. I think my shot is one of my strong suits. If it weren’t for my teammates there would be no way I could capitalize on all those chances. I’ve always been an offensive-minded defenseman. I’ve always been able to read the play and know when to jump in on the play to create offense.”

Eye-hand coordination in the game of hockey is huge. Especially for defensemen who handle the puck more than most. If you’re offensive, chances are you’ve played some sports that require it. He played a lot of sports growing up and his baseball background seems to have helped him.

“I was a pitcher and when I wasn’t a pitcher, I was playing third base. I was decent. My dad thinks I could have played somewhere in college,” said Gallagher. “My dad pitched in college for Western Michigan. He knows what it takes to get to that level. I’m a pretty good athlete.

Gallagher played a big part at the U18s for Team USA and had a very successful tournament with three goals in five games including a game-winner.

“I thought I had a good showing. Not the result we wanted as a team,” Gallagher added. “I thought I got a lot of opportunities and capitalized on it. I think it boosted my stock and made a name for myself.”

Gallagher’s defense has improved this season and that’s going to help his draft stock.

“I think this year was a big year for taking a step with my defense,” Gallagher cited. “I’ve always been a two-way defenseman and I really focused on the defensive side of things. I use my size and stick positioning to my advantage. The good defense leaves the offense for me. If we lock it down on defense and we get the puck back and turn it into offense.”

Gallagher has committed to Notre Dame, a program known for its defense.

“It’s a great coaching staff that stresses defense. I think it will build my defensive game even more,” Gallagher noted.

Former NTDP defenseman, Spencer Stastney (Nashville draft pick) plays there.

“I definitely took their defenseman into consideration when I was making my decision.”

He’s had some zoom meetings with NHL teams already and expects some more. We didn’t get into specifics.

Most hockey players golf and Gallagher is no exception. He says he’s pretty good and here is how he ranks the top golfers currently playing for the NTDP.

Chaz Lucius Tyler Boucher and Red Savage

“I can compete with the top five,” Gallagher said convincingly.

Whoever drafts Gallagher will be getting a smart player with a lot of upside.