NHLPA Statement regarding Bruce Meyer

TORONTO (August 27, 2018) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) released the following statement today from Executive Director Don Fehr, after the announcement by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) that Bruce Meyer would be joining their staff in the position of Senior Director – Collective Bargaining & Legal:

“On behalf of the players and staff of the NHLPA, I want to thank Bruce and wish him the best as he accepts his new position with the MLBPA and returns closer to his home in New York. Bruce has long worked on behalf of players, both as a member of our staff for the past two years, as well as his decades long legal career in which he represented the NHLPA, NFLPA and NBPA. Protecting the rights of players has always been a hallmark of his efforts, and we know that we can count on his thoughts should the situation arise. We thank Bruce for all he has done during his time at the NHLPA.”