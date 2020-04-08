‘Path to the Draft’ Airs Monday-Friday at 8:00 PM ET Beginning April 6​

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than a month away, NFL Network’s journey to the draft continues with the return of Path to the Draft and NFL Mock Draft Live.

Starting Monday, April 6 and airing Monday-Friday at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network, Path to the Draft provides in-depth analysis of all the top prospects, the latest news reports and more leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23-25. Led by NFL Network analysts Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) and Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks), and host Rhett Lewis (@RhettNFL), the 30-minute show also delves into all 32 NFL teams’ needs, breaks down which players can help each team, and discusses where in the draft teams can select the players to help them next season.

Additionally, NFL Mock Draft Live airs Tuesday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 14 at 9:00 PM ET on NFL Network, with Jeremiah, Brooks and host Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfe). Each edition of NFL Mock Draft Live releases and debates a new Mock Draft from NFL Network’s team of analysts and experts, as well as unveils draft sleepers, offers NFL player comparisons and provides the best Fantasy Football team fits.

NFL Mock Draft Live culminates on Sunday, April 19 at 8:00 PM ET providing a complete first-round Mock Draft.

NFL.com/draft serves as NFL.com’s home for the 2020 NFL Draft, providing comprehensive coverage including the latest Mock Drafts, positional rankings and news stories surrounding the top prospects. For additional coverage, follow @NFLDraft on Twitter.

Available on NFL.com/draft right now:

Each episode of Path to the Draft and NFL Mock Draft Live – as well as all NFL Network programming – is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

