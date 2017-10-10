Perry’s Ice Cream Unveils New Sabres Flavor – Let’s Dough Buffalo

Today, Akron, NY-based Perry’s Ice Cream released a new Buffalo-themed Sabres ice cream called“Let’s Dough Buffalo” (which, of course, is a nod to the famous Let’s Go Buffalo chant). The ice cream is a combination of cookie dough flavored ice cream, crushed cookie swirls and cookie dough pieces.

The product will be sold at Wegmans, Tops, Dashes and KeyBank Center; 5 cents of every carton sold will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation and their Cook’n Share program; this is the third Buffalo Sabres flavor for Perry’s.