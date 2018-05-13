Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Rivalry Bobblehead Unveiled

Limited Edition bobblehead commemorating the Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets rivalry is now available for purchase exclusively from the National Bobblehead HOF.

MILWAUKEE, Wi., May 11, 2018 – – Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed bobblehead commemorating the NL East rivalry between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. The dual bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to just 1,000, are only available in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum’s Online Store.

The bobbleheads, which begin shipping next week, cost $75 plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead HOF by FOCO.

The rivalry bobblehead features Philadelphia Phillies mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, and New York Mets Mascot, Mr. Met, facing each other with their fists up. This is the first bobblehead commemorating the rivalry between the Phillies and Mets, who renew their rivalry with a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park this weekend. The NL East rivals have faced off 951 times since their first meeting in 1962, with the Phillies leading the regular season series 493-458.

“This bobblehead is the perfect way for Mets and Phillies fans to commemorate a great rivalry between two storied franchises,” Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said. “These will be cherished collectibles that celebrate New York and Philadelphia’s rich baseball history and strong rivalry.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is no stranger to Phillies and Mets bobbleheads, and has dozens of bobbleheads featuring the two teams including bobbleheads that were recently released to commemorate the World Series titles that the Phillies and Mets have won.

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum was announced in November 2014. The HOF and Museum hosted a Preview Exhibit in 2016, and is currently planning for a permanent location, which is expected to open in spring 2018. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for organizations, individuals and teams across the country. Visit us at www.BobbleheadHall.com,www.facebook.com/BobbleheadHall or www.twitter.com/BobbleheadHall.

About FOCO:

Previously known as Team Beans, LLC and Forever Collectibles, FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 17 years in the industry. The company’s ever-growing product lines include apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelties, footwear, holiday and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon and Sanrio. Please reach out to Matthew Katz, Licensing Manager, mkatz@foco.com for more information.