PIX11 ANNOUNCES 2023 METS REGULAR SEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

NEW YORK April 12, 2023 – PIX11, the official broadcast television home of the New York Mets, today announced its 2023 regular season schedule, featuring 28 games against such formidable opponents as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. PIX11’s and SNY’s Emmy Award-winning Mets broadcasts kick-off on Saturday, April 15, as the Mets take on the Oakland Athletics. This season, for the first time ever, PIX11’s Mets games will also stream live at www.pix11.com/metslive.

Once again, PIX11 continues its long-standing partnership with SNY. PIX11’s Mets games, including pre-game and post-game shows, will showcase SNY talent. SNY’s Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling, regarded as the best broadcast team in baseball, return for a historic 18th consecutive season together. The trio will surpass the famed Mets booth of Ralph Kiner, Lindsey Nelson, and Bob Murphy, who were together for 17 seasons. Season 18 places “GKR” in the record books as the longest running broadcast team in Mets history.

Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs also returns for his ninth season. The award-winning production team is led by Matt Sandulli – SNY Vice President Live Game and Long Form Production, Gregg Picker – SNY Senior Coordinating Producer and John DeMarsico – Director.

PIX11 AND PIX11.COM 2023 METS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE