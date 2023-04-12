You are here
PIX11 ANNOUNCES 2023 METS REGULAR SEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

NEW YORK April 12, 2023 – PIX11, the official broadcast television home of the New York Mets, today announced its 2023 regular season schedule, featuring 28 games against such formidable opponents as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers.  PIX11’s and SNY’s Emmy Award-winning Mets broadcasts kick-off on Saturday, April 15, as the Mets take on the Oakland Athletics.  This season, for the first time ever, PIX11’s Mets games will also stream live at www.pix11.com/metslive.

Once again, PIX11 continues its long-standing partnership with SNY. PIX11’s Mets games, including pre-game and post-game shows, will showcase SNY talent.  SNY’s Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling, regarded as the best broadcast team in baseball, return for a historic 18th consecutive season together. The trio will surpass the famed Mets booth of Ralph Kiner, Lindsey Nelson, and Bob Murphy, who were together for 17 seasons. Season 18 places “GKR” in the record books as the longest running broadcast team in Mets history.

Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs also returns for his ninth season. The award-winning production team is led by Matt Sandulli – SNY Vice President Live Game and Long Form Production, Gregg Picker – SNY Senior Coordinating Producer and John DeMarsico – Director.

PIX11 AND PIX11.COM 2023 METS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

 

Day

Date

Opponent

Time
 

 

 

 

Saturday

15-Apr

@ Athletics

4P

Sunday

16-Apr

@ Athletics

4P

Friday

28-Apr

Braves

7P

Friday

19-May

Guardians

7P

Saturday

20-May

Guardians

4P

Friday

26-May

@ Rockies

830P

Saturday

27-May

@ Rockies

9P

Tuesday

13-Jun

Yankees

7P

Saturday

17-Jun

Cardinals

4P

Sunday

18-Jun

Cardinals

130P

Saturday

24-Jun

@ Phillies

4P

Sunday

25-Jun

@ Phillies

130P
       
 

 

 

 

Sunday

9-Jul

@ Padres

4P

Sunday

16-Jul

Dodgers

130P

Saturday

22-Jul

@ Red Sox

4P

Sunday

23-Jul

@ Red Sox

TBD

Friday

28-Jul

Nationals

7P

Sunday

30-Jul

Nationals

130P

Friday

11-Aug

Braves

7P

Saturday

19-Aug

@ Cardinals

7P

Sunday

20-Aug

@ Cardinals

2P

Saturday

26-Aug

Angels

7P

Sunday

27-Aug

Angels

130P

Saturday

16-Sep

Reds

7P

Sunday

17-Sep

Reds

130P

Saturday

23-Sep

@ Phillies

4P

Sunday

24-Sep

@ Phillies

1P

Saturday

30-Sep

Phillies

7P 

 

 

