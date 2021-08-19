Ranking the Top 5 Batman Movies from 1966-Present

- Batman – 1989 – When I first heard that Michael Keaton, from Johnny Dangerously and Mr. Mom, was going to play Batman? Color me skeptical. In the end, he was the best one of them all.
- The Dark Knight – 2008 – It was dark. The Heath Ledger trailer made me see and eventually love this movie.
- The Dark Knight Rises – 2012 – Christian Bale is always good, even with his voice issues, but Tom Hardy as Bane was truly bizarre and great.
- Batman Returns – 1992 – Keaton was back and Michelle Pfeiffer had the best Catwoman portrayal to date. Christopher Walken was good too.
- The Lego Batman Movie – 2017 – Will Arnett was spectacular and the way they did this movie was incredibly entertaining. It took me years to finally see this and it was well worth it.
Honorable mention: The 1966 Batman movie with Adam West and Burt Ward was fun. it had every great villain in it. My favorite part was when Batman encountered a shark and sprayed him with his Bat shark repellant. The shark was so fake but I was in stitches.