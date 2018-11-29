Sports Book Reviews

This is the time of year for sports book giving and getting. Below are the top choices from your favorite critic.

THE PATS by Glenn Stout and Richard A. Johnson (Houghton Mifflin $35.00, 365 pages) gets my vote for the best sports book of 2018. Detailed, carefully crafted, filled with fun, facts, passion, timeless and fabulous photographs throughout, this book is a keeper.

Subtitled as an illustrated history of the New England Patriots, the terrific tome spins the fascinating narrative and the complete story through sixteen enjoyable to read chapters focused on the fabled franchise and its five trophies. MOST HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

In the Name of the Father by Mark Ribowsky hones in on football’s Manning dynasty (Liveright Publishing, $29.95, 400 pages). This is a careful rendering of the story of football royalty, the Mannings, Archie, Peyton, and Eli. It is a unique exploration of father/son, brother/brother.

Unique, an inside look, honestly written, filled with info not previously known, Ribowsky scores a touchdown with this splendid effort. GO FOR IT

The Story of Baseball in 100 Photographs ($30.00, 224 pages, Sports Illustrated) is a big picture book that attempts to most of the time successfully live up to its title, We are there through the decades looking at the images and reading the stories. Fun nostalgia.RECOMMENDED.

