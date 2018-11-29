West Laurel Hill Cemetery Honors Hobey Baker’s Legacy with Commemoration

BALA CYNWYD, PA – November 2018 – West Laurel Hill Cemetery, in partnership with the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation, is pleased to commemorate the legendary hockey player Hobart (Hobey) Baker upon the 100thanniversary of his passing. Historic West Laurel Hill Cemetery, the final resting place of Hobey Baker, will host a graveside ceremony on Saturday, December 15th at 9:30 a.m., followed by an indoor reception.

Baker, a Princeton University alumnus and renowned Princeton Tigers ice hockey player, will be memorialized by both Ron Fogarty, head ice hockey coach of Princeton University and Penn State University’s head ice hockey coach, Guy Gadowsky – with the Princeton Tigers and Nittany Lions ice hockey teams facing-off the evening of December 15th at the Wells Fargo Center. Additional speeches will be given by members of Hobey Baker’s family, representatives of the Hobey Baker Memorial Foundation, and coaches and players from the Lower Merion Bulldogs Ice Hockey Club.

“We remember Hobey Baker as a legendary athlete with a command of his sport as well as an exceptional combat flyer. But his greatest strength was that of a leader. Hobey was able to achieve so much because he was a man of integrity, selflessness, and citizenship. West Laurel Hill Cemetery is honored to be the final resting place of Hobey Baker and as stewards of his gravesite, we will keep his memory alive in perpetuity,” said Nancy A. Goldenberg, President, and CEO of West Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Guest are asked to arrive promptly at 9:30 a.m. and process to Baker’s grave. Following the graveside commemoration, the public is invited to a reception at the Conservatory at West Laurel Hill for a breakfast reception where attendees can view the actual Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s ice hockey player, and to meet relatives of Hobey Baker, representatives of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation, Lower Merion Township Commission President Andy Gavrin and Lower Merion Ice Hockey Club players.

“Hobey Baker is most well-known as a collegiate hockey star from Princeton, but it’s his service during WWI that makes him a true American hero,” said Andy Gavrin, Lower Merion Township Commissioner. “We are honored to count him as a Lower Merionite and on the 100th Anniversary of his death, are thrilled to be able to honor his legacy.”

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Donations are encouraged to help preserve and maintain Hobey Baker’s gravesite in perpetuity. Guests can register for the event at www.westlaurelhill.com/events.

About West Laurel Hill Cemetery

Incorporated in 1869, the historic West Laurel Hill Cemetery is a privately-owned, non-profit, non-denominational cemetery, a 187-acre certified arboretum and an outdoor sculpture garden rich in cultural and social history. West Laurel Hill Funeral Cemetery is located at 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA. To learn more about West Laurel Hill, visitwww.westlaurelhill.com.

About the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation is 501(c)3 non-profit corporation committed to the advancement of athletic achievement, character, and sportsmanship in college and high school hockey. The Foundation annually recognizes U.S. men’s collegiate hockey players, legends of college hockey and high school hockey players who epitomize the characteristics of Hobey Baker’s hockey skills, leadership, character, sportsmanship, and scholastic achievement. Named for the early twentieth-century athlete widely regarded to be the first great American hockey player, the Hobey Baker Award was established in 1981, honoring the characteristics embodied by Hobey Baker in his lifetime. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award is college hockey’s most prestigious award. Visit www.hobeybaker.com/hobeybakerstory for more information.