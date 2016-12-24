Sports Bookshelf

Success is the Only Option, College Football’s Greatest

For holiday giving and holiday getting, there are two books that should there for you on your sports book list. One is full of life lessons from one of the top college basketball coaches The other is a book you will want for your coffee table and for your browsing and for others to pick up and enjoy.

Success is the Only Option by John Calipari (Harper, $27.99, 266 pages) is filled with lessons on life learned on the basketball court that are most applicable to living one’s life. Leading, inspiring, planning – all of these and more are part of the Calipari way to success on the court and in life. Filled with methods and examples, like Calipari –this terrific tome is a winner.

College Football’s Greatest (Sports Illustrated, $32.95, 256 pages, 200 photographs) is a coffee table sized book is honed in on ranking the Top Ten in more than 20 categories in college football. Quarterbacks, running backs, Coaches, Most Entertaining Players, Overall Programs and Rivalries and other relevant categories are given the up close and personal look. The prose is on target and the images are exquisite and appealing. A COLLECTIBLE.

And finally is my acclaimed WHEN IT WAS JUST A GAME: REMEMBERING THE FIRST SUPER BOWL, now in paperback: http://www.lyonspress.com/book/9781493026753

Dr. Harvey Frommer, a professor at Dartmouth College in the MALS program, is in his 40th year of writing books. A noted oral historian and sports journalist, he is the author of 42 sports books including the classics: best-selling “New York City Baseball, 1947-1957″ and best-selling Shoeless Joe and Ragtime Baseball,as well as his acclaimed Remembering Yankee Stadium and best-selling Remembering Fenway Park.

His Frommer Baseball Classic – Remembering Yankee Stadium (Second Edition) is his newest sports effort. A link to purchase autographed copies of Frommer Sports Books is at: http://frommerbooks.com/

The prolific author is at work on THE ULTIMATE YANKEE BOOK (2017)