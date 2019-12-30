The 20 Best NHL Draft Values of the Decade

This is my list. The reader will surely think others are better and that’s fine. I had to project a few, and they aren’t in order. Here are the top 20 in my opinion:

Ryan O’Reilly – 33rd overall in 2009 – Colorado – 532 points in 772 games and one of the best defensive forwards in hockey.

Anders Lee – 152nd overall in 2009 – Islanders – 163 goals.

John Klingberg – 131st overall in 2010 – Dallas – 272 points in 398 games played and a top-four defenseman.

Brendan Gallagher – 147th overall in 2010 – Montreal – 166 goals and 321 points in 525 games and a royal pain in the ass.

Mark Stone – 178th overall in 2010 – Ottawa – 141 goals and 359 points in 425 games and a great defensive forward.

Frederik Andersen –87th overall in 2012 – Anaheim – 347 games played.

Jordan Binnington – 88th overall in 2011 – St. Louis – Won a Stanley Cup.

Nikita Kucherov – 58th overall in 2011 – Tampa – 201 goals, 502 points in 481 games played.

Johnny Gaudreau – 104th overall in 2012 – Calgary – 417 points in 434 games.

Cedric Paquette – 101st overall in 2012 – Tampa – 323 points in 343 games.

Matt Murray – 83rd overall in 2012 – Pittsburgh – Two Stanley Cups.

Jake Guentzel – 77th overall in 2013 – Pittsburgh – 96 goals and 195 points in 241 games played.

Brayden Point – 79th overall in 2014 – Tampa – 105 goals and 228 points in 261 games.

Viktor Arvidsson – 112th overall in 2014 – Nashville – 110 goals and 203 points in 303 games.

Sebastien Aho – 35th overall in 2015 – Carolina – 105 goals and 232 points in 280 games.

Alex Debrincat – 39th overall in 2016 – Chicago – 78 goals and 154 points in 203 games.

Sam Girard – 47th overall pick in 2016 – Nashville – 64 points in 193 games as a top-four defenseman and just 21.

Filip Hronek – 53rd overall pick in 2016 – Red Wings – 12 goals and 42 points in 82 games and a top-four defenseman.

Maxime Comtois – 50th overall in 2017 – Anaheim – 15 points in 32 games and still scratching the surface.

Jan Jenik – 65th overall pick in 2018 – Arizona – More than two points per game in his second OHL season and doing well in the World Junior Championship.

Shane Pinto – 32nd overall in 2019 – Ottawa – 14 points in 16 games in his first NCAA season in North Dakota and starring at the World Junior Championship.