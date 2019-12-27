72 Rangers beat the 82 Islanders in Franchise Hockey Manager 6 Showdown

I love the “what if” factor in simulated games like FHM6. I always wondered what would happen if the 1972 Rangers played the 1982 Islanders. That Rangers team was one of the best who never won a championship and that Islanders team destroyed the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup.
Here are the results:
Game 1:
Islanders (home) 4, Rangers 2
Rangers 2, Islanders (home) 0
Game 3:
Islanders 2, Rangers (home) 1
Game 4:
Rangers (home) 6, Islanders 2
Game 5:
Rangers (home) 4, Islanders 1
Game 6:
Rangers 1, Islanders (home) 0
1972 Rangers win series, 4-2
