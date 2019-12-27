72 Rangers beat the 82 Islanders in Franchise Hockey Manager 6 Showdown

I love the “what if” factor in simulated games like FHM6. I always wondered what would happen if the 1972 Rangers played the 1982 Islanders. That Rangers team was one of the best who never won a championship and that Islanders team destroyed the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup.

Here are the results:

Game 1:

Islanders (home) 4, Rangers 2

Game 2:

Rangers 2, Islanders (home) 0

Game 3:

Islanders 2, Rangers (home) 1

Game 4:

Rangers (home) 6, Islanders 2

Game 5:

Rangers (home) 4, Islanders 1

Game 6:

Rangers 1, Islanders (home) 0

1972 Rangers win series, 4-2

