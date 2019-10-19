The Mets Manager Search Gets Tricky

While the Mets continue their search for a manager, so do other MLB teams including the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets keep interviewing and interviewing, Tim Bogar, the former Met, and current Nationals first base coach is reportedly the latest. I’m losing track.

Joe Girardi has been interviewed by the Phillies and the Mets and I’m inclined to think the Phillies will outbid the Mets on the word of Andy MacPhail, who tried to hire Girardi when he was the President in Baltimore. The Phillies need to bring back fans so I think MacPhail, as the President of Baseball Operations, will recommend strongly to GM Matt Klentak that he is their guy.

The Mets just relieved Edgardo Alfonzo of his duties, or they’re not bringing him back, whatever verbiage gets you through the night. So when that settles in, it makes you wonder what they’re doing?

Here were my choices if you missed it:

http://www.sportsology.com/mickey-and-the-mets/

Once upon a time, the Mets lost Clint Hurdle this exact way. If you snooze you lose. Due diligence has a time frame especially when other teams are looking for the same thing. If they don’t have a choice on the Yankees or Astros, then name someone right away and start planning what you will do with Zack Wheeler, a center fielder, another arm in the bullpen and more.

This is ongoing and it could change at a moment’s notice.