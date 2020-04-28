Adam Liska and Brooks Macek Signed with the KHL

Avtomobilist has secured the services of German international forward Brooks Macek for two seasons. The Olympic silver medallist will continue in Yekaterinburg under head coach Bill Peters. His first season in KHL produced 47 (24+23) points in 66 games.

Another import who will be back next season is young Slovak forward Adam Liska. He’s agreed another year at Severstal as the Steelmen moved to secure the services of several of their emerging talents.

The coming week should see the first confirmed new signings of the summer. On May 1st, KHL clubs are able to bring in new players once again and a raft of free agents will be eligible to formally join their new teams.