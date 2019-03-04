Utica Comets-Philadelphia Flyers Notes

Comets:

Jonah Gadjovich – Good play along the wall. Skating is still a bit choppy. Good defensive instincts. Very engaged on every shift. Crisp passing.

Guillaume Brisebois – Good accurate wrist shot on the power play. Puck movement was good. Good directional skater. Accurate passer. Feisty, not afraid to get chippy to get to the puck. Good first pass.

Zach MacEwen – Skating is good and had a great scoring chance in the second period. Solid wrist shot. Playing with Boucher. A little sloppy on defense. Goes to the crease and creates some havoc. Showed some puck possession and got a power-play goal. He made a nice pass to start things in motion and eventually, he rebounded in the shot. His 19th goal of the season.

Kole Lind – Stick is always down. Makes the cross-ice pass look easy. Has some jump. Turned the puck over on the power play. Quick to loose pucks. Did have some push back. Was never a threat to score the first two periods. He did have a nice slap shot on goal on the power play in the third period. He was playing on the second power play.

Reid Boucher – Skating is still very good. Passing is solid. Well more than a point-per-game here. Still 25, someone will sign him again next year. Maybe Vancouver extends him for another year again.

Phantoms:

Mikhail Vorobyev – Worked hard in the corners. Got a little dirty in the scrum. Lacking some confidence on the power play.

David Kase – First game since early December. Had a nice goal on the power play. It was a slick one-timer. He has a fast release.

Justin Bailey – Made a nice pickup off a Kole Lind failed possession. Went down the ice and got a nice wrister on net short-handed. Had scoring chances, didn’t bury any of them, except an empty net goal late in the contest.

