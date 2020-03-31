2020 NHL Draft Preview: Tim Stützle Talks Manheim and His Development

Tim Stützle is a forward who has top-five ability heading into the 2020 NHL Draft. He had 7 goals and 27 assists for Adler Manheim in the DEL this season. He’s a fascinating player heading into the draft and at 6-1, 184 pounds, he has the tools and the ability to play in the NHL right away. He’s an 18-year-old in a league of men.

“I think the season was good for us. We ended up in second place,” said Stützle. “We were definitely ready for the playoffs but I think it’s a tough ending for us but I really enjoyed the season with the team. There were a lot of great guys. Everyone was great with each other. They helped me out a lot. It was a great season with a tough ending.”

He welcomed the challenge of playing against older players.

“That was the reason I wanted to stay in Germany and play pro hockey. It’s much harder to play against men, who already played at a higher level in the AHL and NHL, Sweden and maybe somewhere else. It was a great experience. They play hard in the league and everyone wants to win. I played to get better.”

All teams play on Olympic ice but he did travel with Manheim’s U20 last year and played a bit in Canada.

“I was in Canada two years ago and played over there,” he revealed. “You don’t have much time but you can make plays from everywhere. If you’re playing on Olympic ice on the blue line you’re maybe two meters away from the puck but not on North American ice. That’s the biggest part. I will like the change in the future.”

This talented prospect felt like his scoring chances increased on the smaller ice surface.

“I worked a lot on my shot this season because it wasn’t my strength a season ago. I worked a lot on that during the season and I improved upon that.”

The big question is, is he a scorer or a playmaker?

“I think I’m more of a playmaker for sure. I scored seven goals and many more assists,” he stated. “I’m a playmaker but I should have scored more goals. I had chances. I missed some. I think I can score more goals. I would say I’m definitely more of a playmaker.”

More to come on the draft, his hopes for the upcoming year and his life in Germany.