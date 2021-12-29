2022 Winter Classic Weather Update

After attending many of the outdoor games and covering all of the Winter Classics, the most talked about subject is the weather! The 2022 Winter Classic may go down as the coldest on record. We all knew that Minnesota was cold, and now they may go down in the history books for this event.

2014, the game at the “Big House” in Michigan was the coldest on record. That game featured the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was 13 degrees with a wind chill of zero. That was a cold day, and it got slippery to walk outside shortly before the game started.

This year’s game featuring the Minnesota Wild vs. the St. Louis Blues could beat that. It’s supposed to be five degrees with a chance of snow. It could feel like -14 in the shade.

Fans will want to dress very warmly for this one.

