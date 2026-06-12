Mr. T Stays Humble and Embraces Love 

Mr. T has been in the spotlight for a long time. Whether it was Rocky III or the A-Team or some of the other things he’s done in his career. In a world that can lack empathy, he’s full of love. After Hurricane Katrina, T got rid of most of his trademark gold chains that he used to wear.

“So, I want people to know that gold is really in my heart, right? Because I feel quiet. My mother told me, no grandstanding. So, you never see me on TV. ‘Hey, y’all, see me feed this family,” Mr. T stated. “I stopped wearing it when Katrina hit, you know, ’cause I would imagine myself, with rings on every hand, 40 pounds of gold, not gold, plated, real stuff, and I could imagine myself, you know, all fans and people lost their lives and homes. And I do it for the glory of God, you know? And that’s what keeps me together.”

He is appearing at Fan Expo, and that’s a place where you can meet him. Take a photo. See what he’s all about. I got a chance to see that up close.

I first asked him about his workout routine. Now, at 74, he admitted that it’s changed.

“I do 100 sit-ups and lift 20-pound dumbbells,” he replied.

Mr. T talked about his rough upbringing, being on welfare, and not getting caught up in the Hollywood scene.

“I’ve seen so many people come to Hollywood, and they get lost. You know, if you watch some of my old interviews, you see me talking about God, talking about Jesus, you know, ’cause that’s who I am. Sure, I’m tough if you mess with me. I know how to fight. I have seven brothers and four sisters. I trained in martial arts. I used to be a bodyguard. I never, never thought of being an actor or a movie star.”

He had some good stories, and here’s one of them.

https://on.soundcloud.com/SlCx3LocFJljkACQZo

Mr. T loves Philadelphia. He loves people. He answered every question thoughtfully. He smiled a lot. When I asked him about his cancer journey, he was delighted I asked. He thanked me for asking him. He shook my hand. He wants to tell people to never give up, keep their faith, and help others. That’s his message.

Visit https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston/our-guests/mr-t/97513/

Mr.T is special.

photo by Katelynn Reiss.