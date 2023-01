2023 NHL Draft – – My Top 32 Version 1.0

Here is my first list. Expect one every month or so. Things will change for sure from now until the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.

Connor Bedard – C – WHL Leo Carlsson – C/W – SHL Adam Fantilli – C – NCAA Matvei Michkov – RW – VHL Zach Benson – C – WHL Will Smith – C – NTDP Dalibor Dvorsky – C – AIK Andrew Cristall – LW – WHL Axel Sandin-Pellikka – D – SHL (pictured below) Oliver Moore – C/LW – NTDP