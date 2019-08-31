Acadia National Park Should Be on Your Vacation List

Acadia National park is known as the “Crown Jewel of the North Atlantic Coast”. Located in Maine, considering its 47,000 acres, there’s a lot to see. Especially if you like hiking and I love hiking.

When you’re not hiking, Bar Harbor is a nearby town located with great restaurants and shops and as a kid, I rode go-karts there. It was a fun, quaint town.

I have a story about a family vacation we took when I was a kid. We all went and were hiking. We didn’t do that often, so it was a fun, family event. Because my mom was lagging behind a bit, I got smart and ventured ahead on the trail.

I got lost. I was lost for a few hours. The police were called. I eventually heard my brother calling for me as I was getting closer to an exit. When I exited to the road there were more than a few policemen and the sun was almost down. The worry was what would happen if I had an encounter with a bear after dark? The Park Rangers and police were spectacular and the moral of the story here is “stay with your group!”

Earlier on the walk, we did take some nice pictures including one overlooking the park. We were in an elevated area and my dad made sure he got the backdrop.

Some information you should know:

Last year, some 330 million people visited our national parks – amazing places that showcase America’s awe-inspiring landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Rob Decker is a photographer and graphic artist who started visiting our national parks when he was just eight years old. At nineteen, he had the rare privilege of studying under renowned photographer Ansel Adams in Yosemite National Park.

For the past fifty years, Rob has been exploring and photographing the places that have inspired Americans for generations – from the shores of Acadia to the rugged mountains of the Grand Teton to the iconic Yosemite Valley. Now he’s on a journey to create images of all 61 national parks, each reminiscent of the Works Progress Administration-style of the 1930s and 40s.

These nostalgic posters are numbered, dated and signed, and printed on “Conservation,” a 100% recycled paper stock with soy-based inks. Prints are $35 and available at www.national-park-posters.com. These posters are ideal for the national park lover or outdoor enthusiast – reminders of their own special national park adventures! This year, many of our National Parks celebrate major anniversaries, including Grand Canyon (100th), Zion (100th), Grand Teton (90th), Big Bend (75th) and Joshua Tree (25th) — and Rob has created special limited edition prints to commemorate the occasion!

Rob hopes that his artwork allows people to celebrate their own national park experiences, and encourages others to get out and explore.

“Our national parks are more than just public lands — they’re part of a cultural legacy to share with future generations. So it’s important to inspire the next wave of supporters and stewards. That’s why I donate 10% of annual profits to the many organizations that support America’s National Parks.”